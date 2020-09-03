First Friday: Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery

BINGHAMTON, NY – A mainstay of the State Street First Friday Art Walk is reopening for the first time since March.

The Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery is displaying a show titled “Nature Heals” by Salati himself.

It’s the artist’s first show at his gallery in 4 or 5 years.

Many of the works are from the recent months of coronavirus quarantine and feature his signature use of wax and tar that is applied with the help of a blow torch.

Salati says he’s been very productive during the isolation.

“It made me sense my materials more. It made me realize my attentiveness to what I was doing, as opposed to quickly painting and it’s done. It gave me more of a time to be with that stillness, that sometimes doesn’t happen,” says Salati.

Salati says Nature Heals has a double meaning, referencing the healing properties of being in the natural world as well as the rejuvenation of the environment due to reduced human activity.

The opening tomorrow evening takes place from 6 to 9 with strict COVID protocols in place including masks, physical distancing and a limit on capacity.

For more information on First Friday, go to BroomeArts.org.