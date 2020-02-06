First Friday: Cooperative Gallery celebrates 20 years

BINGHAMTON, NY – A pioneering local art gallery is celebrating an important milestone this First Friday.

The Cooperative Gallery 213 is holding a 20 year celebration tomorrow night.

The retrospective exhibition includes work from 47 past and current members, including 7 who have passed away.

One of the gallery’s 3 founders, MaryRose, says that 105 pieces are on display, with a wide variety of media from paintings and drawings to sculptures and collages.

When the gallery opened in December of 1999, it was the first on State Street.

Since then, she says it has grown to include 28 artists of exceptional quality.

“Every month when you come, because we have a show, a new one every month, that you’re gonna see something different. Whether it’s painters or print makers or photographers or 3D artists. And I think all those of us who have been here for a long time, we’ve all grown. Just by exposure to each other and exposure to the arts in general,” says MaryRose.

MaryRose says that to become a member, there must be a opening and then the artist will get a chance to show their work to the committee.

The members each get to exhibit their work every 15 months.

All members then pitch in to help run the gallery which does not have paid staff.

The event will run tomorrow from 3 to 9.

The gallery is also open 3 to 6 every Friday and noon to 4 on Saturdays.