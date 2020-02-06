First Friday: American Civic Association hosts Celebrating African Culture

BINGHAMTON, NY – The American Civic Association is also having a special First Friday Celebration.

It’s hosting an event titled Celebrating African Culture.

The celebration will have traditional African dancing, music and food.

There will also be a special performance of an African Market scene with traditional African attire.

Committee member Goretti Mugambwa encourages everyone who comes to ask questions.

“Within the country there are different cultures, even with Uganda for example, my culture is not the same one as the person who comes from the north, or from the north of Uganda or from the eastern of Uganda, so this gives us an opportunity to explain to people that, you know, its a continent, and at the same time they are countries have different cultures,” says Mugambwa.

The event runs tomorrow from 6 to 8.

It’s free to enter, and the food costs $10, $5 for children under 10.