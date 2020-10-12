First day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON, DC – The Senate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Lawmakers are set to question Judge Barrett on several key issues that have the nation’s attention.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on day one of the Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings.

Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports on day one of the Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings.

In her opening remarks – Judge Amy Coney Barrett shared her views of the role of the high court.

{Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee} courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life // I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written.

Democrats on the committee focused on the threat they say Judge Barrett poses to the Affordable Care Act.

{Senator Patrick Leahy, D/VT} the results will be nothing short of catastrophic for the millions of Americans who depend on its coverage and protections.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy says a chance to overturn the ACA is the reason Republicans are rushing Barrett’s nomination.

{Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D/RI} Now we’re in this mad rush to meet the November 10th argument deadline and colleagues pretend this isn’t about the ACA right.

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal say Americans don’t want a judge putting their rights at risk.

{Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D/RI} they too see her as a judicial torpedo aimed at their essential protections.

{Senator Richard Blumenthal, D/CT} They want a blueprint for the future not rolling back rights and turning back the clock.

But Republicans defended Barrett’s record.

{Senator Lindsey Graham, R/SC} this is a vacancy that’s occured through the tragic loss of a great woman and we’re going to fill that vacancy with another great woman.

{Senator John Cornyn, R/TX} your stellar character, credentials and body of work as a judge demonstrate that you understand the limited but important role of the judiciary.

Barrett’s confirmation hearing is scheduled to last until Thursday.