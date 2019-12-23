Firehouse Stage hosts Building Blocks Preschool Christmas party

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A theater in Johnson City played host to lots of children to celebrate the holiday season last week.

Preschool children visited the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage in Johnson City for some Christmas themed fun.

Young students and their families were able to enjoy food and fun for a couple of hours.

Some of the activities kids were able to enjoy included musical entertainment, a puppet show, and some crafts.

Building Blocks Preschool Education Director Lynn Gilyard says she is happy to do this for the kids.

“It’s great fun for the kids and the staff and the parents too. It’s a nice family event for parents to be able to participate with their children for the day,” says Gilyard.

One of the highlights of the afternoon’s festivities included Santa wearing a different kind of suit.

Clad in a blue suit, Santa and his “Elfficers” led a nice long conga line around the whole building.

Eventually, the conga line would turn into a Limbo line.

Lots of Christmas-themed music played while the children had a blast