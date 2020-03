Johnson City, NY – A fire roared through a Johnson City home late Saturday evening.

The Johnson City Fire Department responded to a call at 81 West Street around 7:50 Saturday night.

Crews battled flames and heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-and-a-half story home.

Officials say the main portion of the fire was contained within about 20 minutes.

However, crews worked for some time after controlling hot spots in walls and ceilings.