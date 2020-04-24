Finger Lakes GrassRoots festival cancelled due to COVID-19

TRUMANSBURG, NY – Another major event has been scrapped due to COVID-19.

The 30th annual Finger Lakes GrassRoots festival will now take place from July 22nd to July 25th, 2021.

Camp Culture has also been moved to July 18th to July 21st next year.

Those who have purchased tickets to the event can redeem them for any GrassRoots event in the future and camping passes will automatically be applied to the 2021 dates.

If you’d like to donate your ticket, you can do so by emailing info@grassrootsfest.org.

There is also a Facebook ticket trade group set up if you wish to sell your ticket.