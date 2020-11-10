Festival of Lights Display comes to Otsiningo Park once again

BINGHAMTON, NY – While the pandemic forced the cancellation of its big summer festival, organizers of the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally have come up with a COVID safe way for families to enjoy themselves at Otsiningo Park.

The Broome County Festival of Lights is a drive through holiday lights display presented by Delta Engineers, Architects and Surveyors.

Hundreds of illuminated displays have been erected around the park’s circle drive, centered around 20 different motifs including Toyland, a tropical theme and the 12 days of Christmas.

Roughly 300 trees in the park have also been wrapped in lights.

Delta’s Marketing Manager Dani Naylor played a pivotal role in coming up with the designs.

“I think it has been amazing so far. I’m so excited to see it lit up. We’re going to be seeing the park lit up on Thursday so we’ll get to see the full impact. I think it’s come together so well,” says Naylor.

Delta’s Shalene Fiehl designed the logo.

It’s the first time in several years that there has been a holiday light display in the park.

The plan is to continue holding it for many years to come.

The festival runs from November 20th through January 10th.

Hours are 5 to 9 P-M Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 on Fridays and Saturdays.



Admission is $15 per vehicle but veterans get free admission with I-D.

There will also be special events including fireworks, hot air balloon glows and a Food Bank collection.

For a full list, go to BCFestivalofLights.com.