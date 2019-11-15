Fenton Free Library to expand

HILLCREST, NY – Just 6 years after it was facing possible closure, the public library in Hillcrest in moving forward with plans to expand.

The Fenton Free Library is planning to add an additional 23 hundred square feet onto its building.

The space will largely be used as a new community center for the library’s programs.

But it will also be available for other community meetings.

The estimated cost of the project is between 6 and 7 hundred thousand dollars, with the funding coming from the state, local foundations and private donors.

No tax money will be used to fund the expansion

Board of Directors member Gretchen Grunder says they’re already out of room when hosting their weekly story time.

“We do tutoring here, we do girl scouts, we do bridge club, things like that. So, that space would be available for them. As well as, we do birthday now in this space we certainly could do that as well, community use is definitely a part of our plan for this addition,” says Grunder.

The library was at risk of shutting down 6 years ago before voters approved a new tax district to support it.

You can donate to the cause by visiting the library at 1062 Chenango Street, or calling 724-8649.

Construction is expected to begin next year.