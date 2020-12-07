Federal COVID relief bill update

WASHINGTON, DC – Congress is looking to pass a new coronavirus relief package before leaving for the holidays.

NewsChannel 34’s Kellie Meyer spoke with lawmakers, some of whom are feeling more hopeful that something could happen soon.

After months of debate on Capitol Hill…a deal on a new coronavirus relief package could be coming.

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA)

“I didn’t really think there was a chance but from what I’ve been hearing I’m actually encouraged. I think progress is being made.”

Georgia Republican Congressman Buddy Carter says the bipartisan package lawmakers introduced last week is gaining momentum and the attention of the two people they will need for it to pass.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA)

“That gives me reason for optimism.”

Democrats have signaled they’re on board with the 908-billion-dollar aid package that would extend the eviction moratorium and unemployment insurance.

Both are set to expire at the end of the month.

Some of the remaining debate is over liability protections for businesses— which many Democrats oppose.

Carter says its’ essential.

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA)

“If that’s not in there. I’m gonna have a hard time supporting it and I don’t think it will make it to a vote if that’s not included.”

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA)

“We’re willing to sit down and have the conversation and work toward a meaningful solution.”

Georgia Republican Drew Ferguson is getting tired of waiting for a deal and hopes the House can pass something soon.

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA)

“It’s incredibly frustrating…”

The House Is only scheduled to be in session through this Friday…before leaving for the Holiday break.

The senate remains in session until December 18th.