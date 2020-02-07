February 7 weather forecast: Heavy snow today, but quiet weekend ahead

(Friday, February 7th, 2020) Rain and a wintry mix will be going over to moderate to heavy snow during the morning lasting through the early to mid-afternoon hours.

Travel will become very difficult later Friday morning into the afternoon.

A rapidly intensifying storm moving just east of the area will cause any rain/mix to change to snow this morning between about 8 and 11 am from west to east.

Temperatures will drop out of the 30s and into the 20s with gusty winds developing and near whiteout conditions probable at times late this morning into the afternoon.

So if you have to be out be extra careful and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

A solid 3 to 7” if not more is expected to fall across the area between mid-morning and evening on Friday!

There will also probably be some limited blowing and drifting snow occurring during the afternoon into early Friday night. This will reduce visibility more so at times too.

Thankfully the weekend is looking much quieter with just some flurries on Saturday, but it will be very cold as highs will only be in the teens.

A few snow showers will be possible Sunday, but at least it will be more seasonable with highs getting back into the low 30s.

Friday: Mix and or rain changing to snow. Snow will likely be heavy at times during the later morning hours through the first part of the afternoon. Temperatures will drop out of the 30s and into the 20s. A solid 3 to 7” of snow is expected if not a bit more, especially north.

Friday Night: Blustery and very cold with snow showers tapering to flurries during the night. Another coating to an inch or two of snow is expected. Low near 10.

Saturday: A few flurries and very cold. Highs in the teens.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow showers. Highs near 30.

Monday: Chance of some rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and pretty mild. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: A few snow showers. High near freezing.

Thursday: Snow, mix and rain is possible. Highs in the 30s.