February 27 weather forecast: Windy and snowy

(Thursday, February 27th 2020) Gusty winds of change today with a little snow, but not too much.

There will be heavy lake snow with blizzard conditions east-northeast of Lakes Erie and Ontario today through Friday with difficult to impossible travel at times in these areas.

A strong storm system will continue to lift north of the Southern Tier into southeastern Canada today, which will result in winds gusting to 40 to 45 mph at times and temperatures dropping out of the 30s and into the 20s.

There will probably also be a coating to an inch or two of snow today and possibly a bit more over the higher terrain north of Binghamton.

The Thursday morning commute could be a little slick and sloppy so just be mindful of this when heading out.

The cold gusty winds will blow right into the start of the weekend with scattered snow showers off Lake Erie at times into Friday with only a minor accumulation expected through Friday.

Meanwhile, feet of snow will pile up east of Lake Ontario in and around the Tug Hill thanks to heavy lake snow.

Late Friday night into Saturday we should contend with a bit more lake snow off Lake Ontario as winds shift into more of a northwesterly direction.

High temperatures will be in the 20s by Friday and into Saturday.

An additional minor accumulation of snow is expected later Friday night into Saturday from the limited lake snow, but no big snows are expected here in the Southern Tier.

Thursday: WINDY and colder with early snow tapering to scattered snow showers. Early high 33 but falling into the 20s during the day.

Thursday Night: Windy and cold with scattered snow showers off Lake Erie. There may be a coating to an inch or so. Lows will be in the teens to around 20.

Friday: Brisk and even colder with scattered lake snow showers off Lake Erie. There may be a coating to an inch or so. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Cold with occasional lake snow and still brisk. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Intervals of sun with some morning snow showers/flurries. Highs near 30.

Monday: A little rain possibly developing and milder. Highs near 40.

Tuesday: Breezy and milder with some rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Breezy and mild with some rain showers possible. It stays mild with highs possibly near 50.