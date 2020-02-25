February 25, 2020 weather forecast: Above normal temperatures for today

(Tuesday, February 25th 2020) Despite the temperatures staying above normal, our weather turns more unsettled Tuesday through the end of the week.

A weakening storm to our southwest will bring a bit of rain to the Southern Tier Tuesday.

The rain is light and scattered in nature.

It’s mild with highs ranging from 40 to 45.

A more significant shot of rain should move in later Wednesday afternoon/evening.

The precipitation will probably end as wet snow Wednesday night thanks to colder air moving in behind a departing, intensifying storm.

At least a minor slushy accumulation of snow is possible for most Wednesday night, but several inches will be possible over the higher terrain north east of Binghamton.

The biggest questions for late Wednesday and Wednesday night are what track does the storm ultimately take and how quickly will the storm move away??

These two uncertainties will determine how much snow we see Wednesday night.

At this time it doesn’t look like much.

What we do know is that storm brings in some pretty cold air from Canada.

High temperatures drop back into the 20s by Friday and into the weekend.

Tuesday: A little rain is probable, but remaining mild. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Some higher elevation snow showers are possible. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers become a steadier, heavier rain by the late afternoon or evening. Highs 45 to 50.

Thursday: Blustery and colder with scattered snow showers. High 33.

Friday: Brisk and even colder with scattered lake snow showers off Lake Erie. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Cold with a bit more lake snow around at times. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Intervals of sun and a few flurries possible. Highs in the low to maybe mid-20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30.