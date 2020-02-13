February 13 weather forecast; freezing cold for Valentine’s Day

(Thursday, February 13th 2020) Expect scattered snow showers Thursday ahead of an arctic cold front.

Very cold air, the coldest yet this season, moves in just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Any snow showers Thursday morning briefly taper off until the mid-afternoon.

A stronger arctic cold front swings through midday Thursday.

Expect more scattered snow showers and temperatures to drop into the 20s by sunset.

It turns bitterly cold with a little lake snow Thursday night into Friday with highs only in the low to mid-teens for our Valentine’s Day.

Bundle up and snuggle the one you love!

We climb out of the deep freeze as temperatures moderate over the weekend.

Thursday: Chance of snow, mix and or rain changing to scattered flurries/snow showers. Temperatures will fall out of the mid to upper 30s and into the 20s by day’s end.

Thursday Night: A few snow showers, otherwise partly cloudy. Very cold. Lows around 10.

Friday (Valentine’s Day): Very cold with some light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the teens.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 20s.

Sunday: A little rain and or snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Clouds increase with a rain/snow shower possible towards sunset. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with some snow changing to rain. Highs near 40.