BINGHAMTON, NY - Attorney Hollie Levine, a life-long resident of Broome County, will declare her candidacy for Broome County Family Court Judge at a Kick-Off event on February 20, 2020 at the American Legion Post 1645, 177 Robinson Street, Binghamton; the event begins at 5:30pm.

Ms. Levine has been an advocate for the residents of Broome County her entire career.