Featured Warrant: Zachary Franks

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Zachary Franks on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Franks was last known to frequent Willow Way in the Town of Conklin.

Anyone with information on the location of Zachary Franks is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.