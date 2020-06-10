Featured Warrant: Nyjee Johnson

From: The Broome County Sheriff’s Office:

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Nyjee A. Johnson on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Johnson is known to frequent the Carlisie Apartments located at 150 Moeller St. in the City of Binghamton. Anyone with information on the location of Nyjee A. Johnson is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.