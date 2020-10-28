Featured Warrant Matthew Hallick

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Matthew Hallick on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Hallick was last known to frequent the Morgan Rd. area in the Town of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Matthew Hallick is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.