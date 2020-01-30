Featured Warrant Jade Pittsley

From: The Broome County Sheriff’s Office:

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Jade A. Pittsley on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Pittsley was last known to frequent the Bradley St. area in the City of Binghamton. Anyone with information on the location of Jade A. Pittsley is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.