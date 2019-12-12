Featured Warrant: Eric Marks

From the Broome County Sheriff’s Office:

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Eric Marks on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance. 

Anyone with information on the location of the subject is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. 

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website:  http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.  Thank you. 

