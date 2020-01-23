Featured Warrant, Clarence Smith

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Clarence D. Smith on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Smith was last known to frequent the Adams St. area in the Village of Endicott.

Anyone with information on the location of Clarence D. Smith is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.