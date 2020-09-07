Fatal car accident leaves two dead in Chenango County

WHITNEY POINT, NY – Two men are dead after their vehicle was found after having driven off a road in Chenango County.

New York State Police say 24-year old Matthew Monroe of Willet, and 26-year old Judah Harris of Whitney Point were found dead Thursday after a passerby saw tire tracks leaving the roadway and then discovered the crash scene on County Road 2 near County Road 5 in the Town of German .

The vehicle they were in was upended in the woods and both men had been ejected.

Police say it’s not certain when the crash occurred or what caused it.

