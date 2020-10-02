Fat Cat Comics hosts Free Comic Book Day

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Comic book fans have a chance to walk away with free comics on Free Comic Book Day Saturday.

Fat Cat Comics will be giving away free comics from the parking lot at the Johnson City Senior Center.

There will also be cosplayers, treats and drinks for those who stop by.

The event, which usually occurs in May, was postponed several months because of the virus.

Readers, from kids to adults, will be able to read books from the Marvel and D-C universes, plus a new book from the man who created the popular Walking Dead comic, Robert Kirkman.

Fat Cat Comics Owner Tawna Lewis says she sees this as a fantastic opportunity for kids to learn an important skill.

“Comics are a wonderful way for kids to learn to read. You can see the story in the pictures. and that works wonderfully. But eventually, you want to know what the people are saying. Why they are doing what they’re doing. The best way to do that is by reading it,” says Lewis.

People can grab as many comics as they want without taking copies of the same book.

The event will be outside under a tent to address safety concerns.

You will be required to wear a mask, but you can walk around the tent to see what’s available.

Customers will be able to visit the Senior Center for comics from 10 AM until 4.