Family members of victims speak out about bail reform

ALBANY, NY – Meanwhile, family members of victims continue to speak out against New York State’s new bail reform laws.

Sheila Harris, Family Member of Victim

I talked to my cousin five minutes before it happened.

Sheila Harris lost her cousin Rosie Osai after she was struck by an unlicensed hit and run driver on December 24th.

Sheila Harris, Family Member of Victim

They arrested the man at 5 o’clock in the morning. He went before the judge I believe 9 and 9:30 Christmas Day. Was released without bail and home by 10 o’clock.

And, situations like this aren’t isolated.

A recent Buffalo State grad also lost his life in a crash this week in Long Island.

The defendant who was charged with a DWI in relation to that crash was also released without posting bail.

Assembly Republicans say it’s time to repeal and start over when it comes to bail reform.

Will Barclay, Assembly Minority Leader

This is a real public safety issue. If we try to tinker around the issue and try to repeal a little bit here… try to do it here, there meanwhile there are victims there who are suffering as a result of this bill.

Meanwhile some supporters of the bail reform law say there should be no rollbacks.

Jamaal Bailey, NYS Senator

We are at a choice and a point in time in a point in history where we have to remember who we are and what we stand for. And things are difficult. Things are very difficult for many people, but you have to think about the people who we fought for.