Family Life Church makes gift bags for Wilson Hospital workers

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local church is recognizing the medical staff at Wilson Hospital for their hard work and long hours.

Family Life Church in Vestal made 100 Thank You Gift Bags that it handed out to workers at Wilson yesterday afternoon.

These goodie bags contained everything from trail mix and granola bars to fruit snacks and potato chips, plus a pen, lip balm, and facial tissues.

Outreach Team Coordinator Paul Hoffman says it is important to stick together right now.

“Some of us are considered essential employees, and are still working regularly. However, we have a lot of people that are sitting at home, we’ve got people donating masks to the organizations in the area, and it just makes you feel great to be able to give back and do something for those that are in need right now,” says Hoffman.

The Vestal church took monetary donations to purchase the items for the bags themselves.



The whole effort was made by the church’s outreach program, Lifeline, and the bags were assembled by the church’s men’s group, Iron Sharpens Iron, and their families.