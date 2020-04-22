Family Life Church makes care packages for members of the National Guard

VESTAL, NY – A local church is reminding those in the armed forces that they are thinking about them.

Family Life Church in Vestal put together 250 care packages for members of the National Guard currently dispatched around the country and shipped them off yesterday.

The church wanted to remind the members of the Guard that the church, which has two members in the armed forces, is praying for them.

The care packages included small indulgences like chewing gum and sunflower seeds, plus tissues and Chapstick.

They also had cards with prayers on them.

Church Pastor Joe Coudriet says the church is proud to help those fighting for us.

“It’s just been amazing. I think the greatest expression of the Christian faith is to give. God so loved the world that he gave a son. For Christians to be able to give is a supernatural expression of our faith, and so they are blessed to be able to help,” says Coudriet.

Governor Cuomo recently deployed members of the National Guard to New York City and other coronavirus hotspots to assist with the virus response.

Coudriet says his son was in the US Army in 2003, and he knows how much a care package can lift the spirits of those in uniform.