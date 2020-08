BINGHAMTON, NY – A local store has had one of its workers test positive for COVID-19.

An employee for the Family Dollar on Chenago Street, who worked on August 8th and 9th, has contracted the virus.

If you were at the store from 7:30 to 3 on the 8th or 10 to 6 on the 9th, The Broome County Health Department asks that you self-quarantine until August 23rd or 24th respectively.