Family Court Judge candidates cast their votes

BINGHAMTON, NY – Early Voting continues today, and shows no sign of slowing down, with more candidates choosing to cast their votes.

The candidates involved in the family court judge race have made their respective votes.

Steve Cornwell, the Republican, voted at the George F Johnson Memorial Library today, and Hollie Levine cast her ballot on Saturday at Taste New York in Binghamton.

Voting numbers have not dwindled recently, as the line to vote stretched from the Endicott library down Jefferson Street to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Cornwell says he believes his previous experiences have helped prepare him for this job.

“I want to continue to fight for families and protect children in Broome County, continue the work that I did as District Attorney. Right now, there’s a huge backlog of cases that needs to be addressed in Broome County because of the pandemic, and I want to utilize domestic violence, and drug treatment programs as well, to help parents fix their problems that they’re having in their life so they can be better parents for their children,” says Cornwell.

Levine voted on the first day of Early Voting on Saturday, and was excited to see her own name on the ballot.

The attorney says she has the experience necessary for the difficult job of Broome County Family Court Judge.

“I have over 5,000 hours of experience in family court. When you’re a court attorney to a judge, you’re conferencing case on behalf of a judge to try to settle them, you’re helping draft the decisions for the judge. The last 20 years, I’ve been representing children and adults who have mental illness and developmental disabilities. I’ve had countless and countless hearings in front of judges concerning the care and treatment of my clients,” says Levine.

The early voting period ends on Sunday.

It continues tomorrow and Friday from 10 A-M to 6, Saturday from 9 to 5, and Sunday from Noon to 5.

Other locations are the Oakdale Mall and the Broome County Public Library in Binghamton.

Election Day is November 3rd.