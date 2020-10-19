Fallout from census ending early

WASHINGTON, DC – Mayors across the country are concerned about the impact on their communities from ending the census early.

The U.S. Supreme Court halted a district court order last week that required the Census Bureau to continue counting residents through the end of the month.

NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure shows us what these local officials want from Congress.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms/City of Atlanta

“There is still an attempt to interfere with an accurate count.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg/City of San Antonio

“I know we’re all sharing the same shock, anger and disappointment.”

After losing their legal fight to keep the Census Bureau counting…

Mayors like Atlanta’s Keisha Lance Bottoms and San Antonio’s Ron Nirenberg said their future political power and government funding are uncertain.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg/City of San Antonio

“An undercount will unfairly reduce funding for our schools, healthcare services and workforce development programs that are so vital now post-COVID.”

The Census Bureau said it has counted 99.9 percent of the nation’s households… but Census consultant Terri Ann Lowenthal said that number isn’t good enough.

Terri Ann Lowenthal/Census Consultant

“Now mayors, you all know that is government speak. It means we did what we had to do to check off all of the addresses on our master list.”

Right now… about a third of the gathered information comes from door knocking… which Lowenthal said is far less accurate than self reporting.

Marc Morial/National Urban League President and CEO

“This fight for a complete count is not over.”

Groups like the National Urban League have joined these local leaders in calling on Congress to pass a bill extending certain deadlines.

Mayor John Giles/City of Mesa

“It’s impossible for them to accurately process the data before the end of the year.”

This bipartisan group said lawmakers at the federal level should represent the same united front when it comes to the census.

Mayor Bryan Barnett/City of Rochester Hills

“Having full and accurate count is not partisan.”