Fairview Park clean-up funding donated by family of Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO

BINGHAMTON N.Y – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods and his sister are helping to refurbish the playing fields in Binghamton that they grew up playing on.

The Chairman of Dick’s Ed Stack, his sister Kim Myers and her husband Tim Myers are donating $180,000 to the City of Binghamton for a major overhaul at Fairview Park.

The money will go toward renovation of the softball diamond as well as the Little League field which had fallen into disrepair.

All 3 grew up on the Eastside where Ed and Kim’s father Dick Stack founded his first store in 1948.

It’s now the largest sporting goods retailer in the country.

Kim Myers says her father always preached the importance of giving back.

“One of the things that our Dad always told us, over and over again, he said, ‘You never forget where you came from.’ And this is the place that we came from. This is where all of us siblings, Ed, my brothers and sisters and I spent an awful lot of time. Great memories. Our grandparents lived right up the street and they came to every ball game,” says Kim.

Ed Stack recalled many days practicing baseball before and after lunch and then returning for a Little League game in the evening.

Stack says the effort dovetails with his company’s Sports Matter campaign, promoting and funding youth sports in America.