Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols to be featured on Travel Channel’s “Hotel Paranormal”

NICHOLS, NY – An inn in Nichols is getting national attention for things that go bump in the night.

The Fainting Goat Island Inn will be featured Saturday night on the new Travel Channel show Hotel Paranormal.

The inn was built in the 1850s as a railroad hotel.

Owner Marnie Streit says she doesn’t tell guests any stories so they can have their own genuine experiences.

Streit adds that when she bought the house 13 years ago she had no idea that it was haunted.

“I am a skeptic. Sometimes it’s hard to be a skeptic in this house. But I always try to explain away anything that happens. And sometimes I’ll continue a year later to explain away things that happen. But as time goes beyond the experience it just seems like it’s not so bad,” says Streit.

Streit, who lives in the house with her fiancée, says guests have told stories of doors opening on their own, old phonographs turning on by themselves and even a little boy laughing.

Hotel Paranormal will air the full episode on the inn Saturday night on the Travel Channel at 11 for more haunted tales.

If you’re looking to have your own paranormal experience you can book one of the rooms at faintinggoatislandinn.com to test your luck.

Streit adds that there really are 7 fainting goats.