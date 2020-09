NEW YORK – Facials and other personal services that require mask removal are now permitted in New York State.

Governor Cuomo updated Personal Care guidance to include face massages, facials, lip waxing, beard trimming, nose piercing and other services on the permitted list.

However, those offering the services must be wearing a face shield or similar barrier in addition to their face mask.

They also must be tested for COVID-19 on or after September 3rd and have a negative result.