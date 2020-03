BINGHAMTON, NY – Technology is helping put a face to three-year-old unidentified human remains.

The bones were first discovered on January 12, 2017 in Choconut Township, Pennsylvania.

The identity of the deceased male has remained a mystery.

The Susquehanna County Coroner’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police have shared a recent facial reconstruction believed to resemble what this person may have looked like.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 570-465-3154