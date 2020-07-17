Excellus BlueCross BlueShield makes a huge donation to upstate New York

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield makes a major donation to food banks and pantries.

It is providing $600,000 in financial support across upstate New York and is committed to spending more than $162 million to help its members and communities to fight the pandemic.

Excellus BCBS Regional President, Jessica Renner, recognizes that local food banks and pantries are struggling to meet the high demand for food assistance.

“We realize that the ability to earn a paycheck and feed a family are at risk for many people because of the coronavirus. This is leading to a growing number of people in our community experiencing food insecurity. We saw an opportunity to help by providing needed support to food banks and food pantries that are under pressure because of an increased need in our communities”, says Renner.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, nearly 14% of New York households struggled with hunger and at least 1 million New York children lived in households that did not have regular and consistent access to food.

This donation will support the nonprofit insurers 39 county service areas and in the Southern Tier region, $90,000 will support Foodbank of the Southern Tier.