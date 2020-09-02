Eureka Camping Center to close

CONKLIN, NY – It’s the end of the trail for a 55 year-old outdoor equipment store that’s been a fixture in the local community.

The Eureka Camping Center on Conklin Road is closing after Labor Day.

Originally opened as an outlet for Eureka tents and other camping supplies, the store also featured other products from parent company Johnson Outdoors, such as Old Town Canoes and Jet Boil stoves, along with other manufacturers.

Everything left in the store is discounted and half the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Binghamton Boys and Girls Club to support outdoor opportunities for city youth.

Vice President of the Gear Division Tim Andersen says that since the sale began, many longtime loyal customers have been reminiscing about the stuff they bought at the store.

“Most of the people who work here have heard multiple stories from people telling of their great trips, the gear they bought here, the great times they had with friends and family. So, the camp store has become associated with those great memories. So, that’s bittersweet because it’s great to hear that passion for the brand, and joy, but it’s also hard to become an end of an era,” says Andersen.

Andersen says the store is closing so that Johnson Outdoors can focus on e-commerce for its direct-to-customer retailing.

He says each individual brand has its own website, including outlet sections for special deals.

Andersen says that while the store was Eureka’s public face in the community, Johnson will continue to operate its manufacturing, distribution, customer service and back office operations from the Conklin Road facility.

The store’s hours will be 10 to 6 tomorrow and Friday and 10 to 5 Saturday through Monday.

Andersen says the company thanks longtime store employee Bill Van Pelt for helping customers for over 23 years.