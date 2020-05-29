ESPN2 to rebroadcast 2016 Little League World Series

ENDWELL, NY – For many in the area, the 2016 Maine-Endwell Little League team holds a special place in their hearts.

As NewsChannel 34’s Cam Lavallee shows us, fans will get the chance to experience their championship once again.

Back in 2016, a small town little league team became known as “World Beaters”. The Maine-Endwell Little League squad stormed through Williamsport and captured a Little League World Series championship.

Tomorrow, fans and players will have the chance to re-live that magical moment once again.

ESPN2 is re-airing ME’s championship showdown with heavily-favored South Korea.

One player on that team, Mike Mancini, recalls what that ride was like for him.

2016 Little League World Series Champion Mike Mancini says, “Growing up, the dream is to play on it. When you get that opportunity, it’s something special. It’s something that doesn’t come around to everybody. Being able to play with such a great group of guys, and great coaching staff, my dad alongside of me, it was pretty special.”

There were many epic games played throughout M-E’s perfect 24-0 season. However, there’s one moment that vividly remains in Mancini’s memory.

“I will always remember the last pitch of the South Korea game. You know, the curve ball away, the dog pile, Ryan’s glove going up in the air, my dad coming out, everybody. It was just, it was amazing. The whole stadium just started shaking once we got that strike. It was, it felt unbelievable,” says Mancini.

Mancini says that his whole family will be crowded around the T.V. tomorrow to re-live the glory from August 28, 2016. And he says there’s a good chance the whole team will find a way to experience it together.

“As soon as we found out that it was going to get aired, the whole group chat lit up. Everyone was just like what are we going to do about it? We can’t go and see it at each other’s house. But, I’m sure we’ll figure out a way to watch it together. We’ll definitely be texting each other throughout every inning, every out, every strike. Just laughing and going back to old times,” says Mancini.

While it’s been nearly four years since that day, it remains a memory that will last forever.