Eradicate Polio campaign launches Tuesday

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Decades after being largely eradicated in the United States, Rotary International continues to work to stamp out polio worldwide.

Local restaurants and the Rotary Clubs from our region are raising money to end the disease in the 3 countries where it still exists.

As part of the End Polio Now campaign, four Binghamton restaurants have all agreed to donate five percent of their gross earnings on a specific day this week.

Remliks will be tomorrow, Kampai on Wednesday, Little Venice on Thursday and the Owego Steakhouse on Friday

This is planned around World Polio Day on Thursday.

Binghamton Rotary Club President Vikki Collazo says that polio is still a threat to everyone until it’s eradicated.

“We’re fortunate here in the United States where most of our children are vaccinated, and have no chance of contracting Polio. But in countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, and some African countries still have polio. So we’d love to see it gone completely and never have to think about it again,” says Collazo.

Also participating tomorrow are six Nirchi’s locations.

There are also restaurants participating in Cortland and Cooperstown.