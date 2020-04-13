EPAC moves rehearsals online for their children’s workshop

ENDICOTT, NY – The show must go on for a group of local young actors.

The Endicott Performing Arts Center has been working with 91 kids in four separate casts since January for performances of Beauty and the Beast.

However, after social distancing orders came into effect on March 14, EPAC has decided cancelling is not an option.

For now, rehearsals are held via two Facebook live sessions a week, with EPAC employees standing in for different parts.

Executive Director Pat Foti says the move online was a difficult one, but it wouldn’t be fair to the kids to cancel.

“The best part of a kid’s program is the kids. And I’m sure it’s not the same for them, the camaraderie and all the friendships that they build and just being in a big, beautiful theater for classrooms, it’s had, ok, but we’re all staying positive,” says Foti.

The kids are also asked to submit individual work each week on Google Classrooms.

The show was supposed to be performed April 23rd through May 3rd, but has now been moved to May 28th through June 7th.