Entire Windsor graduating class admitted to SUNY Broome

WINDSOR, NY – Seniors at Windsor High School know they have at least one solid option for when they graduate.

For the 2nd straight year, every single senior from Windsor has been admitted into SUNY Broome to begin their collegiate careers should they choose to do so.

Over the course of 2 days, each group of seniors were greeted by staff from the community college, and given a rundown of what life after high school could be like.

Many seniors plan on fully capitalizing on the opportunity, including Kalista Holt, who says one day she wants to own her own hair salon.

“I’m excited because of all the diversity that’s there, all the community, and everything that’s around to do,” says Senior Kalista Holt.

“We’ve had fast forward courses in our district for many, many years, and the participation is only growing each year. All these courses are free to our students, so it’s really a wonderful thing for our district to be able to provide this for our students,” says Counseling Department Leader Christina Taylor.

Counseling Department Leader Christina Taylor says Windsor made this partnership with SUNY Broome in an effort to better accommodate students who may not have known what they want to do after graduation.

She also says this program offers students the chance to get to their chosen profession sooner.