Entire Windsor class admitted into SUNY Broome

BINGHAMTON, NY – An entire class of seniors at a local high school have accomplished something no other class has before.

SUNY Broome visited the Windsor Central School District yesterday to admit the entire senior class for the fall 2020 semester.

Students were gathered in the auditorium, and gave loud cheers for every student who received their acceptance letters.



It’s the first time in Broome County that 100 percent of a graduating class has been accepted to a single school for secondary education.

Superintendent Jason Andrews says the friendship between Windsor and SUNY Broome is invaluable.

“The Windsor Central School District prides itself on providing these high quality educational experiences for all students, and to really level the playing field, and give all our graduates the opportunity to take the next step in their journey.”

The early acceptance makes it easier for students to apply for financial aid and scholarships, and their application is already done so they don’t need to do it on their own.

140 students typically graduate from Windsor Central School District each year.