Endwell man accused of manslaughter gets charges dropped

Last week, a Broome County Grand Jury dismissed all charges against an Endwell man accused of killing another man.

Eric VanFossen’s manslaughter charge in the death of Cameron Fortner back in August was dismissed by the jury, stating there was “insufficient evidence to bring an indictment” against VanFossen.

VanFossen was accused of throwing a shovel at Fortner while riding a dirt bike on Airport Road in the town of Union, causing him to swerve and strike a nearby van.

Fortner would later pass away at Wilson Hospital.

VanFossen was represented by Tom Jackson of the Jackson Bergman law firm.