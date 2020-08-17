Endwell Greens reports temporary bar and restaurant closure after two employees test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

ENDWELL, NY – A local golf course is shutting down their restaurant and bar for the next two days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Endwell Greens Golf Club stated that two employees have tested positive from the virus, while one employee has not been at the facility since Friday August 7th and the second has not been in since August 10th.

They also stated that the pro-shop will now be window service only and golf carts are routinely sanitized.

The bar and restaurant is expected to be open on August 19th after cleaning procedures have finished.