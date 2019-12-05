Endicott prepares for holiday parade

ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott is preparing to see Santa Claus come riding down the Avenue this weekend.

The 80th anniversary of the Endicott Holiday Parade will be happening this Saturday.

It will also be the 3rd anniversary of the Holiday Magic on the Avenue event.



Businesses along Washington Avenue will be decorated for the holidays and there will be fun family activities like face painting.



A news conference was held outside Angeline’s Flowers and Greenhouse yesterday.

Mayor-elect Linda Jackson says the volunteers are the ones who put this parade on every year.

“I have had so many people volunteer. You can’t believe the amount of volunteers we have to do things. Of course, I’m very big in Endicott Proud which, I don’t know if everyone knows about Endicott Proud, but that’s a grassroots organization that’s helping out revitalizing Endicott, and they have got tons of volunteers,” says Jackson.

The parade will, in part, be an homage to Endicott’s refusal to yield.

The steep reduction in IBM workers over the years hit the village hard, but Jackson says businesses are starting to find momentum in a positive direction.