ENDICOTT, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office and Endicott Police are warning people about a recent scam that took place.

Individuals living just outside the village on Summit Street were contacted by someone claiming to be Officer Billings of the Endicott Police.

The scammer is asking for social security numbers.



The caller ID shows as the police dispatch number.

The police department says it would never ask for personal information like that over the phone.