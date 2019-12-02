Endicott Police parking advisory

From: The Endicott Police

Enforcement for Village of Endicott winter parking rules will begin effective December 1, 2019 and these ordinances are in effect through March 31, 2020.

This means vehicles parking overnight on Saturday night, November 30th into Sunday morning December 1st will be required to obey Winter Parking Rules beginning at 1 AM.

This is especially important with the impending winter storm scheduled to hit our area to ensure village streets can be plowed.

Village Ordinance §235-19 prohibits parking or stopping of any motor vehicle on any Village streets and municipal parking lots between the hours of 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM, unless otherwise posted.

In addition to the above, Village Ordinance §235-52.2 notes certain locations in the Village where parking is prohibited from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM after a snow emergency, to allow for snow removal.

A snow emergency is defined as any snowfall of three inches or more.

For further details, please visit the Village of Endicott website at www.endicottny.com and refer to the Village of Endicott Code Book link.