Endicott officials issue public apology following controversial Facebook activity

ENDICOTT, NY – Following calls for their resignations, two Endicott officials have issued an apology following a controversial social media post and like.

Republican Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson and Democratic Deputy Mayor Cheryl Chapman recently came under fire for social media activity surrounding “White Lives Matter” Facebook posts.

This prompted the Broome County Democratic Committee to call for their resignations last week.

The women have issued a statement apologizing for their actions, saying that it was a mistake and they had no intent to promote racism.

The full apology is below.

Mayor Linda Jackson and Deputy Mayor Cheryl Chapman extend a heartfelt apology for the recent controversial social media post on our personal Facebook accounts. It was a genuine mistake with no intent to promote racism through a post shared with us and no knowledge of its origins. We have listened and learned. Since the beginning of the controversy, we sought advice from community groups and educators with experience in diversity and anti-racism education.

Acknowledging that “you don’t know, what you don’t know,” we have committed to continue learning about racism. We signed up for a series of workshops facilitated by Dr. Marguerite Wilson, Assistant Professor of Human Development at Binghamton University, and Lawrence Parham, a longtime community organizer, anti-racism educator, and CEO of CARES Advocates for Families, Inc. Mr. Parham and Dr. Wilson are the founders and co-facilitators of the Binghamton Witnessing Whiteness Community in effect for the past four years. They provided anti-racism education, programs, and workshops to several local organizations.

Again, we offer our sincere apologies and hope our efforts to take this proactive approach will bring healing, understanding, and enhance our mission to improve our community.