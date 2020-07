ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott man is going to prison for shaking a baby.

26 year-old Kelvin Lebron was found guilty at trial in February for the Reckless Assault of a child.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says that in November 2017 Lebron shook a helpless 3 month-old girl causing an injury to her brain.

He will serve 6 years in prison and 3 years parole.