ENDICOTT, NY – The Endicott Police are still investigating a two vehicle crash in Endicott on Saturday afternoon.

20 year-old Justin Vymislicky of Endicott ran the red light at the intersection of Oakhill and Watson, fleeing from the police, when he hit another vehicle.

Vymislicky had been leading the police on a chase down several streets.

Vymislicky, as well as the occupants of the other vehicle, were taken to Wilson Hospital for non- life threatening injuries.