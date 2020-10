TOWN OF HARTFORD, NY – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for burglary.

Police responded to a call around 5:30 on Tuesday reporting that a homeowner returned home to find a stranger, later identified as 24 year-old Mitchell Roehm of Endicott, inside his residence.

After calling 911, police were table to take the subject into custody without incident.

There were no weapons, threats or injuries.