Endicott jewelry store expands

ENDICOTT, NY – A local jeweler has more space to craft his unique creations.

Frank Longo Originals held a ribbon cutting today to celebrate a recent expansion.

The jewelry store, located at 4410 Watson Boulevard in the Town of Union, now has an additional room for a small art gallery and work space for Longo and his son and apprentice Vito.

Frank Longo says he was inspired to pursue jewelry making by his Union-Endicott High School art teacher Orazio Salati.

After spending time working at Rinker’s and Van Cott, Longo went out on his own 12 years ago.

He enjoys working with gold and platinum and says his designs feature lots of curves and open spaces.

Longo says he prefers to make each piece custom for the customer.

“I work with young couples just getting engaged. And the whole process is so much fun. They come in and we start talking about how long they’ve been together and we start talking about what kind of gem they want. By the time they leave, we’re friends, we’re old friends. We take our time, we don’t rush anyone. That’s kind of a special part of my job. I love making heirlooms for people,” says Longo.

Longo’s small art gallery is an opportunity for him to also display some of his steel and clay sculptures as well as work by other local artists.

He says people are running out of time to order fully custom pieces in time for Christmas, however, he often speeds up the process by ordering pieces from catalogues that he then assembles into his own creations.

Longo’s normal hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 to 5 and Saturday 10 to 3, although during the holidays, he’s often there much more.

For more information, go to LongoJewerly.com